Critics’ Choice Shorts And Series Awards: Manoj Bajpayee & Dhruv Sehgal Win It Big

Manoj Bajpayee won Best Actor (Drama) at Critics’ Choice Shorts and Series awards for his series The Family Man which is touted to be the best web series of 2019. The actor took to his social media and thanked his director duo Raj and DK along with the star cast.

Expressing his joy Manoj Bajpayee said, “Received my award from the most deserving ones. The directors Raj and DK and my co-actors who supported and responded on every crucial occasion to make the performance of mine thank you”

Besides the drama category, the internet sensation Dhruv Sehgal who’s known for his romantic series Little Things 2 received two awards. For his exceptional writing skills Dhruv won one of the awards for writing and the other the best actor award he shared with Vikrant Massey. The Little Things actor also shared his gratitude on his social media and he said, “This one is especially close to my heart and feels very legit as the jury comprised of 35 critics across India. Also, we won the best series award (comedy/romance category)”

Living up to its credit, Critics’ Choice Shorts and Series Awards rewarded the talent and the creativity shining out from the Indian entertainment space.

This year turned out to be a special treat as the panel has decided to add OTT content into the mix which only brought more quality content to the fore.

The Critics’ Choice Shorts and Series Awards are an endeavor by the Film Critics Guild in partnership with Motion Content Group and in collaboration with Vistas Media Capital.

Aiming to recognize and appreciate the inventiveness and creativity of short storytellers and web series across the country, the Critics’ Choice Shorts and Series Awards celebrated talent across the digital universe.

