Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Taimur Ali Khan Demanded 2 Birthday Cakes & 1 Of Them Was Avengers’

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is all set to turn 3 this year. The munchkin was born on December 20, 2016. In an interview, the actress shared what are her baby boy’s demands for his special day.

Bebo revealed, “Taimur’s birthday plans, we are going to be here (in Mumbai). I’ll be promoting the film and Saif is here. We will be spending time with the family. He will have a small little get together with 8-10 of his friends. He definitely has demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor (laughs). He is like, ‘I want two cakes. One Santa and one hulk’. I said, ‘Why two?’, he is like ‘Two!”

Well, with the cakes, Kareena Kapoor Khan also revealed that Taimur’s favourite Avengers superhero is Hulk.

On the work front, Kareena is busy with the promotions of the film, Good Newwz. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, it will hit the screens on December 27, 2019.

Up next, she will also be seen in Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan. This is the first time Kareena and Irrfan will be seen together. After that, the actress will start with Karan Johar’s period drama ‘Takht’.

