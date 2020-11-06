Amazon Prime Video’s recent direct-to-service release Bheemasena Nalamaharaja is being hailed as the biggest Kannada success all across of the year 2020. Recently, the cast and team of the film interacted with the media on 4th November, over a virtual success round-table and we got some really interesting insights from them too.

Present at the round-table were Director Karthik Saragur, actors Aravinnd Iyer, Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh and music director Charan Raj. Bheemasena Nalahamaja’s director Karthik Saragur, when asked about how it feels to be a very successful film over the course of the year on OTT? He shares, “It was a family movie and they had to sit and watch the whole film together. I get a lot of messages saying that they all have dinner together and have seen the movie together at home. This is not clear and also impossible in the movie theatre.”

The film released on 29th October 2020 and has been receiving rave reviews from audiences and the critics, both. Directed by Karthik Saragur, the family entertainer stars Aravinnd Iyer, Aarohi Narayan, Priyanka Thimmesh, Achyut Kumar and Aadya in key roles. Touted to be the most successful and critically acclaimed Kannada film of 2020, Bheemasena Nalamaharaja is a must watch as it continues to stream successfully on Amazon Prime Video.

