Baahubali Fame Anushka Shetty DENIES The Telugu Remake Of Asuran?

National award-winning actor Dhanush’s latest release Asuran has been making noise for all right reasons. The film which garnered a whopping 100 crores had a great run at the box office. Tollywood star Venkatesh was so overwhelmed with the film that he will be stepping in shoes of Dhanush for its Telugu remake and it was said that Anushka Shetty will also be a part of it.

Last month, there were reports all across the internet about that the makers were approaching the gorgeous Anushka Shetty for the role of a character named Pachaiyammal. The character was originally played by Mollywood actress Manju Warrier.

Now as per the latest reports, Anushka has rejected the offer. Following which the makers are now in talks with Sivaji actress Shriya Saran for the lead character opposite Venkatesh.

An official statement related to the film’s leading lady is yet to be made by the makers. As per reports, the film will be helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The Telugu remake will be bankrolled by Suresh Babu under Suresh Productions.

Asuran is based on novel Vekkai, which is been penned by Sahitya Academy Winning Tamil writer Poomani.

Talking about Anushka, the actress who was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is all busy with promotions of her upcoming crime thriller Nishabdham. The film has Anushka playing the role of a mute artist. The Bhaagamathie actress in the film will be seen opposite R.Madhavan in lead.

Nishabdam is been directed by Hemant Madhukar and it is been co-produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa. The Anushka starrer will hit the big screens on 31st January in English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu languages.

