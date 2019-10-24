Atlee Kumar To Collaborate With Jr. NTR In His Debut Telugu Directorial?

Filmmaker Atlee Kumar who is known for helming blockbuster hits like Theri and Mersal is all busy these days with promotional activities related to his upcoming directorial venture Bigil, starring Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay.

The filmmaker who was present yesterday in Hyderabad for press meet of Whistle (Telugu version of Bigil) had all good to say for Telugu superstar Jr.NTR. The filmmaker stated that he is keen to make his Telugu directorial debut with Jai Lava Kusa actor.

The Bigil maker said, “It always has been a dream for me to direct a Telugu film which will happen soon and I would love cast Jr.NTR in it. Every time when my film releases I receive a call from him. He is an awesome and complete sweet-hearted person. He always has good to say for my work and I adore him a lot.”

If everything goes per plan then post-release of Bigil, Atlee will be making his Hindi directorial debut which will star Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan in lead. Followed by his maiden Telugu directorial venture starring Jr.NTR.

Talking about Atlee’s Bigil, the film is all set to hit big screens tomorrow world wide.

Apart from Vijay, the magnum opus also stars Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, Nayanthara, Vivek, Karthi, Yogi Babu along with others.

The Vijay starrer is produced under AGS Entertainment.

