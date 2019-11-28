Arjun Reddy Row: Twitterati Call Out Parvathy For Casually Using ‘Bipolar Disorder’; Actress Apologises

Malayalam actor Parvathy Thiruvothu recently slammed Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy and Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh for being misogynistic. The actress received a lot of appreciation for being vocal about her views and expressing what a chunk of society felt about the films.

However, a Twitter user recently called out the actress for using the term ‘bipolar disorder’ casually while explaining her point. The person tweeted to the actress, “Okay ya’all Parvathy is definitely rocking it here but DID SHE JUST SAY “THAT’S A BIPOLAR BEHAVIOUR?!” – Sorry i couldn’t continue watching it post that.”

The actress immediately apologised for the same. Parvathy replied to the Twitter user, “Hi Divya! Came across this comment. Thank you! It was a wrong choice of words and I stand corrected. This is important as I myself have been trying to unlearn usages that allow using grave mental disabilities as a mere “adjective” to explain a situation.”

She added, “The phrase I was looking for is “two extremes” of the impact of commercial success of a movie. When a movie strikes with the audience for all the right reasons and gets a mass following. And the other, when a movie connects with the audience for toxic elements and thereby (..)”

“not only reveals the actual shocking reality of a larger mindset but also glorifies/encourages it. As I said, thank you for bringing it to my notice. We learn -unlearn- learn, encore!,” read her another tweet.

Meanwhile, at a recent event, Vijay Deverakonda said that he is irritated that people are celebrating the criticism towards his film. The actor said he loves Parvathy but it is people’s reaction that he is not happy with.

