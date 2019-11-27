Not 2 Or 6.5 Crores, Salman Khan Is Getting Paid THIS Whopping Salary Per Episode For 5-Week Extension!

Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss for 10 years now, and his star power is such that neither fans nor the makers want to see anyone else taking his place. In fact, the makers seem to be so happy that since years now, they’ve been paying him a whopping amount to make him stay. Bigg Boss 13 is now getting a 5-week extension and for Salman to stay, the salary has gone way beyond 2 crores or 6.5 crores, as was reported earlier!

Recently, rumors around Salman hosting the 5-week Bigg Boss extension despite working on films like Dabangg 3 and Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Bhai have been doing the rounds. Earlier, it was speculated that the actor was getting 2 crores per episode, but if the latest news is to be believed, the actor is getting a massive 8.5 crores for each episode.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama has spilled the beans on the same saying, “Salman made it very clear that he didn’t want to extend his stint on Bigg Boss due to his other film commitments (post-production of Dabangg 2, shooting of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai). However, the channel Colors lured him to stay on with added zeroes on his paycheck.”

Every year, owing to all the controversies and the act of some specific contestants, Salman Khan says he wouldn’t probably come back the next season. But the actor with every year gets a hike in his fees and ends up being a part of it.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 is currently on-air on Colors’, and has celebs like Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arti Singh amongst others, are a part of the show.

