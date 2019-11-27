Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif To Ring In New Year Together?

Well, it certainly has been an eventful year for Vicky Kaushal. After the thunderous success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, it looks like Vicky Kaushal has all the attention from one of Bollywood’s most desirable woman, Katrina Kaif! It is no secret that there are ample rumours about the duo dating each other though neither of them has confirmed the same.

But it looks like the whole world has eyes only for Vicky and Katrina right from their Diwali party entries to casual dinner and lunch outings, the duo is often papped together. And now if a certain report by Mumbai Mirror is to be believed it is being alleged that the duo is planning to ring in the New Year together! Well, this certainly does seem something serious in the making.

Sources close to the duo have often been heard saying that both of them are dating someone very sweet and are considering being more open about their serious relationship! The industry grapevine also has it that the duo is getting several invites to make appearances together at several events and functions.

For those living under the rock, it all started when Vicky Kaushal pretended to faint on the sets of Karan Johar’s much-loved chat show, Koffee With Karan’s season 6 when Karan had told him that Katrina would love to work with him and that she thinks that they would look good together. Vicky was quoted saying, “I was surprised she knows about my existence.”

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ alongside Akshay Kumar, while Vicky Kaushal is currently doing Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh where is playing the titular role apart from Karan Johar’s Takht and Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship.

