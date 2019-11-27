Kubbra Sait On Sacred Games Losing Out At 2019 Emmys: “It Was Gutting That We Didn’t”

It was a big moment for all the Bollywood lovers as two Indian shows went for Emmy’s nominations. It was none other than Sacred Games and Lust Stories. The prestigious do was attended by the show biz personalities like Kubbra Sait, Radhika Apte, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, and Anurag Kashyap among others.

Though the team did not make the big win and the golden lady eluded them, Kubbra Sait said that she was bummed that they did not win under any category, but the Ready actress was also quick to say that the night was worth remembering.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Kubbra said, “Realistically, I was hoping for a win. It’s gutting that we didn’t. As Team India, we wanted to have fun regardless of the verdict. It would have been great had we won, but we didn’t miss out on the fun either way. After the show, we all hit the bar, had a few drinks and surprisingly, retired early. We dressed to the nines and laughed all night.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Contingent went to the Emmy’s with a slew of nominations being Sacred Games vied for the Best Drama nod, Lust Stories was nominated in the TV Movie/ Mini-Series category, and Radhika Apte, in the Best Actress category.

Well, it certainly was a big day for actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as his drama, McMafia edged past his Indian drama’s to win an Emmy. Speaking about the moment the victory was announced, Kubbra concluded saying, “When McMafia won, we all cheered for Nawaz. We were so happy with each other. It’s the spirit of being there that mattered.”

