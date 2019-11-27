If Not Ajay Devgn, Would Kajol Be Interested In Marrying Shah Rukh Khan? Actress Answers

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have defined Bollywood romance for the ’90s and have a massive fanbase personally and as a couple. From the time they came together in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the duo has always created magic on screen despite Kajol being married to Ajay Devgn.

Taking it to her Instagram, Kajol did an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session where she opened the stage for her fans to ask her questions. While she was asked many things from her beauty secrets to her favorite film, what caught our attention was a question about SRK that a fan asked.

The fan asked, whether she would have married Shah Rukh Khan, had she not met her husband Ajay Devgn. The actress saw the question and decided to counter him with a sassy response. In reply, Kajol wrote, “Isn’t the man supposed to be proposing?”

Not just this but a fan even asked who out of SRK and Ajay is the better costar. She replied, “Isn’t the man supposed to be proposing?”. Talking about her bond with Shah Rukh she called him ‘friend for life’ and on asked to describe her best friend, she said, “iconic”.









Shah Rukh and Kajol were last seen together in the 2015 Rohit Shetty directorial Dilwale. The film went on to be a hit and SRK and Kajol were highly appreciated for still having their charm intact and the chemistry alive. She also made a cameo in Zero which starred Shah Rukh, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.





Kajol will be now seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in which she will be playing Ajay’s on-screen wife. The film is set to release on January 10, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!