Avinash Tiwary On Life Post Laila Majnu: “For The First Four Months, I Was Sitting At Home”

Though Avinash Tiwary’s Laila Majnu did not set the cash registers ringing at the box office, the film was widely appreciated by the audience and more so was the performance of the actor! But, despite getting such a thunderous response from the audience, Avinash revealed that he was sitting home with no work for 4 months before offers from unexpected production houses began pouring in.

Speaking about being approached by filmmakers like Karan Johar being an unimaginable feat for him, Avinash revealed that he had never dreamt of something like that happening to him. Speaking to Hindustan Times about the same, the Lust Stories actor said, “I got a call and I was told that Karan wants to work with me in Ghost Stories. I couldn’t believe it because I’m not his kind of actor. I thought Karan wouldn’t even know me. He hasn’t watched Laila Majnu. He told me that he heard of me and had been wanting to work with me but he didn’t know how to reach out to me!”

Further, Avinash said he felt surreal after offers and scripts began pouring in after the release of Laila Majnu. “For the first four months, I was sitting at home. There were about eleven scripts that came my way which was a novelty for me, and a validation that so many people wanted to work with me but they weren’t the projects that I wanted to do.”

Meanwhile, Avinash has landed up with some plum projects like the Netflix series Bulbul and Ribhu Dasgupta’s official adaptation of Paula Hawkins novel, The Girl On The Train featuring Parineeti Chopra. Backed by Ekta Kapoor and directed by Sajid Ali, Laila Majnu released last year and did not do great business at the box office, though the performances of Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri were much appreciated.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!