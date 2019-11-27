Priyanka Chopra: “People Don’t See Bollywood With The Lens That They Saw It With When I Started Working In America”

Priyanka Chopra is one Bollywood actor who has successfully carved her niche in Hollywood. It’s not easy for an Asian actor to be among the top stars in Hollywood. But Peecee didn’t give up on her dreams and made sure she goes on.

Her talent, confidence and hard work helped her to be part of an American Series Quantico for 3 seasons. The desi girl also signed a couple of Hollywood movies. In her latest statement, the Mary Kom actress shares how Bollywood films aren’t seen by people there the way they were looked at, earlier.

The superstar told Hindustan Times, “Somewhere, people don’t see Bollywood with the lens that they saw it with when I started working in America. I got a lot of ‘So you must be a good dancer?’ and I used to be like ‘Ya, I can sing, dance and act, I am a triple threat!’ So, you have to stop people in tracks and say ‘I am not just one thing’… It took a lot of work, I am so glad. I hope beyond what we are seeing, I want to see Indian actors and movies become mainstream global entertainers.”

Priyanka Chopra added, “I dug my feet in, persevered and did what I needed to do. It’s my dream that Indian cinema becomes global.”

PeeCee was last seen in Shonali Bose’ The Sky Is Pink which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film received a rave response from the audience and the critics. Her next is a Netflix film titled ‘The White Tiger’ in which she will share the screen space with Rajkummar Rao.

