Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan Almost Escaped A Near To Death Experience While Shooting A Car Scene

Varun Dhawan is truly enjoying the shooting process of Coolie No 1. The actor has made sure everything in the film is to the point as it’s an important and dear film to him as well as his father, David Dhawan, who is directing it.

The actor stars alongside Sara Ali Khan in the film. Both the actors often share the BTS fun via videos and pics from the sets of their upcoming film. However, the recent news related to Varun proves his dedication towards the film.

As reported by Mid Day, the October actor almost injured himself while performing a stunt or the film. The actor was shooting for a scene at a cliff where his car was hung upside down and the shots taken were close up. When he was about to come out of, the car’s door got jammed and he wasn’t able to step out.

“After Varun filmed his shot, he realised that the car door was jammed and wouldn’t budge. Even though the stunt was rehearsed several times under the supervision of the stunt coordinators and all safety precautions were employed by the director, things went awry. What followed was a few minutes of dread as the stunt coordinators tried to get him out of the vehicle. It was proving all the more difficult given how precariously the car was balanced on the edge. Varun kept his calm throughout the episode and finally escaped unhurt with the help of one of the stunt coordinators,” a source informed the tabloid.

Well, we are happy the Varun Dhawan is fine and managed to escape unhurt.

Coming to Coolie No 1, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Rajat Rawail and Johnny Lever and will hit the screens on May 1, 2020.

