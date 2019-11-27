Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Divyanka Tripathi Bids Goodbye Alongside Karan Patel In ‘Ishita-Raman Bhalla’ Style!

Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is one of the longest-running and most popular daily soaps on television. Starring Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel, the show gave viewers their favourite on-screen couple, Ishita and Raman.

From last year one, there have been speculations of the show going off-air. After all these rumours for such a long time, the news is finally coming true. Yes, you read it right! Divyanka and Karan’s show will soon go off air and the viewers will get to see a spin-off called, “Yeh Hai Chahatein.”

Divyanka Tripathi shared a picture with co-star Karan Patel on her Instagram page and captioned it, “For you… #Ishra #Divan #YehHaiMohabbatein #YehHaiChahatein #Promo”.

Check out the post below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein will revolve around Ishita’s niece which will be played by Sargun Kaun Luthra. It will also star Abrar Qazi in the lead role. About being a part of the spin-off, Sargun told Mumbai Mirror, “I feel blessed to get a chance to work with Ekta ma’am so early in my career. All we want is for the audience to give us the same love they gave Raman and Ishita.”

Abrar said, “Ours is a very different story, so we are not worried. It’s a completely fresh take.”

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is expected to go off air by December this year.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!