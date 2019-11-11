Anushka Shetty Thanks Her Fans With A Heartfelt Note For Birthday Wishes

Gorgeous actress Anushka Shetty who ringed in her 38th Birthday last week on 7th November was overwhelmed with all the love and wishes she received from her fans and followers.

The Baahubali actress yesterday took some time off her busy schedule to thank everyone with a heartfelt note on Instagram.

Anushka’s birthday was no less than a festive for her die-hard fans, as the fans took to social media to wish the star with fan-made posters.

On the work front, Anushka who was last seen on the big screen in megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy as a warrior princess Rani Laxmibai from Jhansi keenly waits for the release of her film Nishabdam.

Talking about Nishabdam, the teaser of the horror-thriller film was released last week and has been very much liked by cine-goers.

Nishabdam has Anushka playing the role of a mute artist. One will also get to see the Baahubali actress as R.Madhavan’s wife. The latter will be seen playing a musician v.

Apart from Anushka and R.Madhavan, the horror-thriller also has actress Anjali with Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey in a major role.

The Anushka starrer is been helmed by Hemant Madhukar, and it is been produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory and Kona Film Corporation production houses.

The music for the film is been composed by Gopi Sundar.

Nishabdham will hit big screens in English, Tamil and Telugu languages.

