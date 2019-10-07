Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Allu Arjun Nails The Intense Avatar In This Dusshera Special Poster

Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo aka #AA19 has been trending all over the internet from the past number of days. The film which happens to be one of the most anticipated releases in Tollywood is in talks all over for all right reasons.

On the eve of Dusshera, the Stylish star took everyone by surprise, as Allu Arjun this evening shared a brand new poster from the Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo, and fans just can’t contain their excitement. As they have been waiting for this for a long time.

Allu shared the special Dusshera poster along with Dusshera wishes, as he tweeted: “Wishing you all a very Happy Dussehra #HappyDussehra #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo”

Talking about the poster, one gets to see the Stylish Star in intense mode. If seen closely one gets to see the baddies lying on the football ground after getting beaten up by the actor.

Talking about Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, the film is being helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The Telugu venture has actress Pooja Hegde opposite Stylish Star in lead.

Apart from Allu Arjun and Pooja, the Trivikram directorial also stars talented actors like Nivetha Pethuraj, Tabu, Navdeep, Murli Sharma, Jayaram along others.

For the uninitiated, this will be the third collaboration between Allu Arjun and Trivikram. The actor-director duo has worked earlier twice for Julayi and S/O Sathyamurthy.

Ala Vaikuntapuramlo is slated to release in the second week of January 2020 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

