Farhan Akhtar Talks About Prepping For Toofan With The World Champion Drew Neal & Master-Boxer Darrell Foster

After leaving the audience stunned with the first look of Toofan, let’s take a quick glance at his instagram profile which is a proof that Farhan is truely hard-working when it comes to his films. Farhan Akhtar whose action drama ‘Toofan‘ offers a strong storyline, the actor opens up about his experience on working with Drew Neal and Darrell Foster.

Farhan’s Akhtar’s prep commenced in March with the professional boxer Drew Neal and Darrell Foster where the actor shares, “With Drew, I learnt authentic boxing. But Darrell altered that to make sure I’m ready for the camera. For instance, while shooting, if I’d cover my face completely in a boxing stance, the audience will not be able to see me. At the same time, I can’t lower my arms such that I look like I’m waiting to get hit. That’s the kind of gap that Darrell bridged. He also designed most of the choreography. He’s a taskmaster, but he also looks out for you, as well as the rest of the boxers on set; constantly ensuring they’re all doing okay”. The actor will kick-start the second schedule in November.

Talking about working with Darrell Foster who trained Farhan for heavyweights, the actor says, “Darrell has been boxing since the age of 10. Now at 61, he is fitter than most teenagers I’ve seen”.

Talking about his previous film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and now, Toofan– Farhan further says, “Running is not an alien concept. Everyone can run, some faster than the others, but you always have the general knowledge. Boxing is something I had to learn from scratch because I had never done it before. I am loving every bit of it.”

After slaying the role of an athlete in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, the actor is all set to deliver one more power-packed stellar performance in the upcoming film ‘Toofan’.

While essaying this role, Farhan has been giving consistent updates of his hardcore training and commendable punches to his fans and followers which has got everyone excited!

An Excel Entertainment Production in Association with ROMP Pictures, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra- Toofan is slated to release on 2nd October 2020.

