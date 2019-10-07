Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Box Office: $2 Million In The US & Storming The Telugu States

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Box Office: Led by Chiranjeevi, this period drama has been running successfully down south. In the northern belts, the movie is facing the heat of Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff’s War, and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. But, it’s ruling the home territories.

It released on 2nd October and like the rest of the 2 films, this also had an extended weekend enjoying the National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti. Apart from the partial holiday of Mahanavmi, it will also enjoy the holiday of Dussehra tomorrow.

In Telugu states, the movie is said to be nearing the 100 crore mark in just 5 days as far as its Nett Box Office figures are concerned. Even overseas, the movie crossed the $2 Million mark in the US yesterday. This states that the movie has the ability to run for a long time until the next big release.

Directed by Surender Reddy, the film will narrate the story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Amitabh Bachchan plays Chiranjeevi’s mentor in the film. Before joining the sets, Big B wrote on his blog that he is s thrilled to be a part of this project. Apart from Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan, The Telugu film stars Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathi Babu in important roles. It released on 2nd October clashing with Bollywood’s magnum opus War and Hollywood’s one of the most loved films Joker.

