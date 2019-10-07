The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Brings A Fusion To Ajay Devgn’s Singham & Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey!

Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, has been enjoying a lot of limelight recently. From the fun banter with Priyanka Chopra Jonas during The Sky Is Pink promotions to Hrithik Roshan’s presence – there has been a huge rise in the TRP. Now, the host is bringing in some ‘masaledaar’ content as he brings a twist to Ajay Devgn’s Singham along with Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey.

In a recent promo shared by Kapil on his Instagram, he could be seen making a ‘Rohit Shetty’ style entry. He dons a police uniform as he makes his way to the stage on a yellow toy ride (of course, Kapil being Kapil). There’s Ajay Devgn’s Singham BGM in the backdrop. The entire crowd could be seen laughing and cheering for the comedian.

As could be noticed on his post, he introduced himself as ‘Inspector Shamsher’ and furthermore used Salman Khan’s signature dialogue ‘Swagat nahi karoge humara’

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the personal front, the actor who hitched last year is soon to become a father with wife Ginni Chatrath. It is being said that the delivery is due in mid-December and he’s making all arrangements possible beforehand to stay with her lady love during that period.

“Ginni’s due date is in mid-December and Kapil has already started planning work on his comedy show (The Kapil Sharma Show), to make sure that the on-air scheduling isn’t interrupted. Simultaneously, he is making sure to spend time with Ginni in the last trimester,” reports Mumbai Mirror.

