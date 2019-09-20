Aditi Rao Hydari To Make Her Comeback In Malayalam Film Industry Opposite Jayasurya In THIS Movie

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari who was last seen on big screen in her Telugu release Antariksham 9000 KMPH last year will soon be making her comeback to Mollywood with Naranipuzha Shanavas’ Malayalam film titled Sugiyum Sujatayum.

The actress who made her filmy debut in Mollywood opposite megastar Mammooty in Prajapathi back in 2006 will be making her comeback to Malayalam after a huge gap of 13 years. The actress has been signed in to play the lead character in Sugiyum Sujatayum opposite Malayalam star Jayasurya.

The film is slated to go on floors soon, and it will be produced by Friday Film House.

Versatile singer and music composer M Jayachandran will be composing the songs for the film.

Apart from Sugiyum Sujatayum, Aditi who recently bagged IIFA award under best-supporting actress category for her act in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s periodic venture Padmaavat, also has couple of other big projects in her kitty in form of filmmaker Mysskin’s Tamil directorial venture Pyscho which also stars Udhyanidhi Stalin and Mithya Menen in lead roles.

Director Mohan Krishna Indraganti’s ‘V ‘ with Telugu heartthrob Nani, Sudheer Babu and Nivetha Thomas & she also has filmmaker Pratibhan’s directorial venture Thuglak Durbar opposite Tamil sensation Vijay Sethupati in lead role.

