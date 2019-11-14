Adithya Varma Star Banita Sandhu Calls Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh ‘Imperfect’: “Suggested The Director To Make The Script Better”

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh became a huge topic of discussion post its release. The toxic masculinity showed in the film was questioned by many and Shahid Kapoor was criticised for being a part of the film as well. Now, the film is getting a Tamil remake titled Adithya Varma starring Dhruv Vikram and Banita Sandhu and the latter is making sure that the problems in the original are fixed in the remake.

In a conversation with Film Companion, Bandita said that she can’t call Kabir Singh perfect. She said that she has ‘problems with it’. She said, “I’m not going to say ‘no it’s perfect’. It’s not. There are problems with it. There are problems I had while watching that film which I addressed with the direction team before I even started. I told them I’m not comfortable with certain aspects and asked how we could make it better.”

“Vikram sir was actually the one who pioneered the idea of giving my character more autonomy and agency and having more shots of her looking at Dhruv’s character. That’s what we tried to do and I feel very blessed that I had a team that listened to me, especially being a young actress who’s not only from outside the industry but also outside of the country,” she added. Bandita said that she is content with how the contentious viewpoints of the original films were addressed in the Tamil remake, Adithya Varma. Bandita revealed that her character has ‘more independence and power’ this time around.

Banita added that she and debutant Dhruv discussed the questionable aspects of the story and worked together to press them out. She said, “Dhruv and I also discussed it a lot. I do understand that I have a young female following and the last thing I want to do is influence them. Actually, I also have a large young male following and again the last thing I want to do is glamorise or glorify that kind of behaviour. There’s a difference I think, in film, between telling a story and glorifying it. There’s a very fine line and I had to make sure on my part that we weren’t crossing it. Yes, he’s a toxic character and he has bad traits but there’s a way to tell that story. As I said, I’m not in control of the final product but I know I tried my best and they listened. I have no complaints.”

“But as an actor there’s only so much (you can) control in a film. I think the audience thinks we have more control than we do. At the end of the day it’s on the director and the editor. That’s the final product. What I can do is in my scenes try to make the best of a given situation. And honestly it was such a good shoot, I was so impressed,” Bandita concluded.

Adithya Varma is slated for a November 21 release. Adithya Varma will serve as the launch vehicle for Dhruv Vikram, son of actor Vikram. The male protagonist was previously played by Vijay Deverakonda and Shahid Kapoor. The female leads were played by Shalini Pandey and Kiara Advani, respectively.

