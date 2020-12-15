After the grand success of Baahubali, Prabhas is riding high on his superstardom. His Saaho couldn’t match the giant expectations but that didn’t stop him from getting even bigger projects.

It’s a known fact that the pan-India star Prabhas has signed some of the biggest upcoming projects titled Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, Nag Ashwin’s next starring Deepika Padukone and recently Salaar. But do you know that the collective budget of all the films is around 700 crores?

A trade source has been quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama, “Not much is known about the scale of Radhe Shyam and Salaar, but both the films individually are made on a budget of approx. Rs. 150 crore. Adipurush, meanwhile, is made on a budget of more than Rs. 200 crore. It’s a period flick and the makers are leaving no stone unturned in making it look appealing matching global standards. The same goes for Nag Ashwin’s film. In contrast, it is set in the future but again costs Rs. 200 crore plus.”

Now that’s humongous. Isn’t it?

While the makers aren’t holding any bars when it comes to scaling these films high, there are people in the trade who are sceptical. However the source asks, “Didn’t Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion also do Rs. 510 crore despite being a dubbed flick? Let’s understand one thing. Prabhas is the ONLY pan-India superstar right now who enjoys popularity from East to West, North to South. His presence is enough to attract a major chunk of viewers. Moreover, these films look grand, massy and highly entertaining. Hence, the high budgets of these films are fully understandable.”

The source praised Prabhas for his choices and also Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn. He said, “Our Bollywood actors should learn from Prabhas. Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are the only exceptions who have already signed multiple films, most of which are pan-India films. The rest of the actors take their own sweet time to sign their next and also end up doing niche fares. The requirement is for actors to do simple entertaining movies. We are thankful to Prabhas for caring about his audience, not just the ones in multiplexes, but also in single screens and in B and C centres!”

Adipurush is being directed by Om Raut and will star Saif Ali Khan along with Prabhas. Radhe Shyam pairs Pooja Hegde along with Prabhas and will be directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. On the other hand, Salaar will be directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel.

