Actress Adah Sharma has been roped in to play the leading lady in the Telugu investigative thriller Kalki.

Adah on Friday tweeted: “My next Telugu film will be ‘Kalki’, which is an investigative thriller. I always try to do something different and like ‘Heart Attack’, ‘SOS’, ‘Kshanam’, I hope I can bring something new to this film too! I’m super happy to be the leading lady in a film directed by Prasanth Varma.”

My next Telugu film will be ” KALKI ” which is an investigative thriller.I always try to do something different n like Heartattack ,SOS, Kshanam,I hope I can bring something new to this film too!I’m super happy to be the leading lady in a film directed by @PrasanthVarma ..contd pic.twitter.com/aEgsOFP4vu — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) November 2, 2018

“Thrilled that they chose me to play the leading lady. Can’t wait to start. Need all your love and blessings,” she added.

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.