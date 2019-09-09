Abhay Deol To Clash With Salman Khan At The Box Office!

Actor Abhay Deol’s upcoming Tamil movie “Hero” is scheduled to release on December 20. In Bollywood, Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 will also release on the same day the box office. Both won’t eat each other’s business as they will target a different set of audience.

Directed by PS Mithran, “Hero” also stars southern film industry actor Sivakarthikeyan Doss.

On working with Sivakarthikeyan, Abhay took to Instagram and wrote: “Every Villain needs a Hero! Such a privilege to be working with the talented Sivakarthikeyan… I’m having a lot of fun making this, even though Tamil is one tough language to speak!

‘Hero’ will be out on the 20th of December.”

In the film, Abhay will be seen playing a baddie.

