EXCLUSIVE! Avinash Tiwary On The Girl On The Train: Really Exciting To Be Part Of Story Which Appealed A Lot Of People In The World

Avinash Tiwary won hearts with his performance as Qais in Sajid Ali’s Laila Majnu last year. It was Avinash’s debut in Bollywood and the actor impressed with his act of a passionate and intense lover in the film. Currently, the actor is busy with the shooting of The Girl On The Train in which he stars alongside Parineeti Chopra.

In an interview with Koimoi, when Avinash was asked about working on his new film, he told us, “The Girl On The Train has been fun. We are shooting in London. I’ve been here for a month and it’s really exciting to be a part of a story which has appealed and reached out to a lot of people in the world. The fact that we are adapting it for our Hindi film industry, it’s exciting. It’s also a little challenging, especially the part that I am playing is kind of interesting. I hope when people see it they feel the exact excitement that I’m feeling while I’m playing it.”

The actor further added, “The whole crew and the people on the film are amazing. It’s been such a great experience working on the film, especially with co-actors like Parineeti, Aditi and Kirti. They’ve been around for some time now and to be able to work with them and share screen space is something I’m really ecstatic about.”

For a long period of time, being an outsider was always a handicap going forward in the industry. But at the same time, there is a certain approach to it as well. Because I’m an outsider, I look at it as an audience. I don’t have a baggage of how things are to be done or how it should be done. But I do keep fighting against the system and the machinery that is already set because I don’t align to it. But maybe tomorrow I’ll have to. But right now you just look at things and say ‘this is probably not how I would want to do or how I would want to see stuff. If I’m an actor and maybe a celebrity of any value, then I would want to be someone that I would look up to. That’s what I want to create.

Avinash Tiwary is a stellar actor and as an outsider, he is making sure he gets the right kinds of films. When asked what type of roles he would love to do in the future, the actor answered, “I haven’t really thought of what kind of roles or parts I would like to play. In the space that I’m right now, I would want to play parts of real human beings and the lives that they live. I take a little bit of pride in the fact that I think I’m in a position to do justice to those parts. At the same time, the actor in me is excited about taking on anything and everything. The actor in me gets overenthusiastic at times.”

The Girl on The Train is a remake of Hollywood film of the same name which stars Emily Blunt and Justin Theroux. The Hindi film is being helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

