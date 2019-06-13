Saaho Teaser: 5 Reasons Why It Is The Best Among The Recently Released Promos!

Saaho has been hitting the right notes with the audience ever since the film was announced by the makers. It has continuously been one of the most exciting upcoming Indian movies and the credit goes to the crazy stardom of Prabhas and mindblowing teaser which was released initially.

Now recently after the release of some fresh posters and teaser, it has become difficult to wait for the film even for us.

Here are 5 reasons why Saaho Teaser is the best Indian film promo released in recent times.

1. We all know the scale of Saaho. The film is made on a budget of 300 crores and after watching the teaser, we can say that all the money spent is worth it. Saaho looks like an extremely slick and stylish thriller embedded with some lovely romance and stunning action sequences of Prabhas.

2. Prabhas looks terrific and his larger than life persona in Saaho is infectious. To see him doing those action stunts and chase sequences is a complete visual treat. The kind of promise Saaho makes to the audience through its teaser is extremely rare in India at this moment.

3. Shraddha Kapoor looks extremely beautiful but there’s more to that. After Baaghi, we see her performing stunts for Saaho and this is just another added advantage for the film.

4. Saaho teaser shows just glimpses of actors like Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Chunky Pandey but they do their task in a matter of seconds. Apart from Prabhas, the film’s teaser also promises spectacular performances from rest of the cast.

5. BACKGROUND SCORE is FAAABBBB. After a while of watching the teaser, you notice that your heart is beating along the background score of the teaser. It actually has that kind of impact on your mind and that’s where you get convinced that it’s going to be an unmissable fair.

