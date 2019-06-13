WOW! Ananya Panday Collaborates With Anurag Kashyap For This Special Project

Ananya Panday is the new star kid in Bollywood who is officially ruling the hearts of fans after her debut with SOTY 2. She was already popular with the paparazzi and later got thumbs up from the big screen audience as well. The latest is that Ananya is all set to rock the advertisement world now.

The charming daughter of Chunky Panday has shot for a chocolate brand recently and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has accompanied her. A teaser of the ad has been released recently which shows both of them doing their own parts.

Anurag is directing the ad and shooting Ananya’s part. As he asks her to be available for the morning shoot tomorrow, she tells him, “Sorry! not available”. Nevertheless, Anurag shoots that part secretly and uses it for the ad after taking her permission. The teaser ends on the “To Be Continued…” note and it will be interesting to see what happens next.

Ananya shared the video on Instagram and captioned it, “Always available for some MASTI 🤪 @cadburyperkindia @anuragkashyap10”

Meanwhile, Ananya is working on her next film Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. It’s a remake of 1978 film with the same title starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta. Happy Bhag Jayegi fame Mudassar Aziz is directing the 2019 film.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!