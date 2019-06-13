Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 5 Reasons That Make This Actress ‘National Crush’ Worthy!

If there is one actress who is the heart-throb of millions, it is Bharat star, Disha Patani. The Bollywood newbie is loved immensely by her fans and they never get enough of her. As Disha turns 27 today, it’s a big day for her lovers and we are here to talk about what makes her so special for them.

The actress is often referred to as the National Crush and why not? Check out below all the time the diva stole our hearts and how:

Note: Fans should read the next part “Slow Motion Mein”

1. We’re in love with the “Shape Of You”– Disha is known to put her heart and soul into the sculpted body she has. She ritually goes to the gym in the mornings and evenings and prefers doing cardio exercises, dancing and weight training. The actress is beautifully fit. She supplements her diet with a high protein and balanced carbs diet. In fact, the Baaghi 2 actress keeps on sharing the videos of her dance moves. Here’s a video of Disha dancing on American singer Selena Gomez’s song, “I can’t get enough.”

2) Soaring career graph since her Bollywood debut – Patani made her Bollywood debut with the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. She had a small role but totally stole the hearts of the audience with the character of Priyanka Jha. And also, this sweet and simple neighbourhood girl garnered a lot of social media followers due to this character. Again in Baaghi 2, the chemistry of Disha and Shroff made it a ‘superhit’ film. This beautiful woman was then seen in Bharat as a trapeze artist. Not to forget, her curvaceous figure and kickass dance moves in the solo performance, in the song ‘Slow Motion Mei’, set the ball rolling on fire.

3) Disha does her action stunt herself!

You won’t believe it, but the actress is super bold! She does all her action stunts herself be it for an ad or a movie like Salman Khan’s Bharat. Now that’s something that she’s totally won our respects for!

4) Disha’s magnamious eyes and cutesy expressions will melt your soul

I am actually talking about this Cadbury Advertisement where Disha is actually looking like a cutiepie. She has also shown us our cute and sexy expressive moves in the music video Befikra with Shroff.

4) Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are most recognised by the paparazzi everywhere! This video is proof of how fans have shown their crazy love for this couple. Whenever they go for lunch or a dinner date, they are mobbed. Though the couple denies that they are more than friends but yes speculations are there.

We wish this leggy lass B-town actress a very happy birthday as she turns 27 today. Meanwhile, the actress is busy shooting for her upcoming film Malang.

