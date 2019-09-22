Post Saaho’s Underperformance, Prabhas To Make Script Changes In His Next Jaan?

Saaho starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is a hit in its Hindi version but performed lesser than expected at the ticket windows. Post Baahubali, expectations were from the movie to shatter some massive records, but unfortunately, the response was mixed soon after its release, and that affected the movie to a large extent.

Not just Hindi, but similar was the case with the regional audience who were expecting a larger than life drama but didn’t seem to be satisfied with the result. Owing to it all, Prabhas is now more careful and as per latest reports, is asking the makers of his next project, Jaan, to make considerable changes to the script in order to serve his audience right.

A recent report by Deccan Chronicle reveals the same as, “Saaho didn’t appeal much to the Telugu audiences, but it was a huge hit in the Hindi market, collecting more than Rs 100 crore in Hindi alone. While he’s not looking at doing a big Hindi film right away, the actor has requested the director to make a few changes so that the upcoming film appeals to the Hindi audiences, too.”

However, our sources have also recently revealed that Saaho has created some massive appeal for the audiences in the Hindi belt and with its returns might have just made the actor the highest paid in the industry!

“Prabhas has marked a big success with Saaho in his career where the returns to him have also been much beyond what was foreseen. With a budget like that and box office numbers on a high with each passing day, one can only imagine what Prabhas has gotten as his performance fee. Probably, he is now the top paid actor of the industry also now,” revealed a source.

