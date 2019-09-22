KGF: Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt Willing To Go One Step Further For The Yash Starrer

Yash starrer K.G.F: Chapter 1 turned out to be a big success upon its release. It fetched accolades for the massy treatment of the movie plus the performances and dialogues too received praises. Speaking about its Hindi version, the movie surprised everyone by toppling Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero after a slow start. Now, the second installment i.e. K.G.F Chapter 2 has just got bigger with Sanjay Dutt’s addition, making it amongst the anticipated releases.

After Agneepath, Sanjay Dutt is set to return in a brutal negative avatar in K.G.F: Chapter 2 and the recently released first look poster of the veteran actor has just taken the excitement to the next level. Now, with such a hype around the project, it is learnt that Sanju Baba to go one step further for the movie. He is willing to learn Kannada to dub his dialogues.

Speaking about the same, Sanju quoted to Mid-Day stating, “I am not sure if I will be required to learn Kannada. I will definitely want to do the dialogue delivery unless the makers decide to (have it dubbed by someone else).”

In K.G.F Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt will be portraying the character of Adheera, who is the brother of Suryavardhan.

In the first chapter, Adheera’s identity is never revealed, but we get to know that he gives up his dream of ruling the gold mines for his nephew, only to honour the dying wish of his elder brother, Suryavardhan.

