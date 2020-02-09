OMG! WWE Dream Match – The Undertaker VS Sting Is FINALLY Happening At Wrestlemania 36?

In the past few years, WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) is really getting something exciting onboard, the fans were always rooting for. From bringing back Goldberg to setting his face-off with ‘beast’ Brock Lesnar and the most recent one, rated-R superstar Edge’s return at Royal Rumble 2020; all such happenings are making WWE, fun to watch again. Now, add on to that, there are some reports which will surely give you goosebumps.

One of the dream matches of WWE might finally happen with legends, Sting and The Undertaker, going one on one on Wrestlemania 36’s stage. Earlier, it was learnt that Sting to make his return during Saudi Arabia’s event, which got stalled due to some reason. Now, as per TalkSport’s report, the ‘stinger’ might get his much-deserved comeback on the grand stage of Wrestlemania and face ‘the deadman’.

It is also learnt that Sting has been medically cleared to fight in a ring.

Last time, Sting fought against Triple H at Wrestlemania 31, where he tasted a defeat from the hands of ‘the game’.

Meanwhile, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) inked a partnership deal with Chinese short video making app TikTok”s owner ByteDance Technology, last year in December. As per this partnership, the WWE shares moments from in-ring matches as well as backstage action via exclusive daily content on its TikTok channel.

To kick off the partnership, the WWE made available entrance themes for more than 30 superstars and ”Hall of Famers”, including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Ultimate Warrior, Becky Lynch, John Cena and Sasha Banks.

