Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Gives His Short To Shehnaaz Gill As Parting Gift, Viewers Call It ‘Disgusting’

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s relation is going to be a memorable part of Bigg Boss history. From the obsession to fights, and then slamming each other, it’s one of a kind that viewers’ have seen. A new twist comes in as Shukla has gifted the Punjabi singer his shorts as a part gift and Bigg Boss 13 fans aren’t really admiring it!

Yes, you heard it right! During a special segment in the show where contestants where seen sharing parting gifts with each other, Sidharth Shukla went onto give Shehnaaz Gill his grey shorts. Furthermore, he went onto share that he hope she doesn’t miss him in his absence, and hence such kind of a gift. On the other hand, Shehnaaz too gifted him her lipstick, that would be a memory to him.

While that sounds amusing, the Punjabi singer went onto claim that if she doesn’t get evicted this weekend, she would sleep in those shorts that night. Fans had some funny reactions to it all. Many even went onto share that they felt disgusted of Sidharth Shukla’s choice of gift.

A user wrote “He is just acting..finale aa raha h and usko shehnaaz ke votes chahiye bus…How disgusting this man..grey shorts jo uski mome throw karne ko bola tha wo gift kiya h.. Cheapness ki had hoti h”

“Feel the same, even he gifted her his shorts, eww, Sana kaa abaa# ahiii chaltaa raha hey game key end tak ahi rahegii, aur show khttamm,” wrote another.

Another user wrote, “Yuck….his dirty shorts….n she said she will wear those shorts at night….. ewwwww”

“Yes she has no self respect and she is not playing game she looks puppet of psycho shukla and he gave her shorts chiiii disgusting man,” a tweet read.

Seems would Colors would want those stinky shorts more than shehnaz

Because even shehnaz cant worship sid like colors does

Is this correct?

