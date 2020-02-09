Tanhaji Box Office Day 30: Has A Tremendous Saturday; Back In Contention For Topping 280 Crores

Tanhaji Box Office: It was a tremendous Saturday for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior as 2.76 crores came in. Considering the fact that this is fifth week running and Saturday happened to be the 30th day for the Ajay Devgn starrer at the box office, this is simply superb.

On Friday too the collections were good enough at 1.15 crores but this growth on Saturday has just brought in an altogether different dimension to the film. This pretty much indicates that the current week would be quite good as well. While Sunday would grow further and find itself in the 3.50 crores range, it would be interesting to see if the weekdays maintain a run rate of over 1 crore right through.

The film has so far collected 263.43 crores and and now it is back in contention to top the 280 crores mark. The film is a huge success and had the tax exemption come earlier on itself, this could well have marched straight into the 300 Crore Club.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!