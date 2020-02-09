DJ Diplo Calls Shah Rukh Khan A Legend & Loves THIS Ranveer Singh Film

Popular American DJ-record producer Diplo says he is a huge fan of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and calls him a legend.

“I loved ‘Gully Boy‘ and I am a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. He’s a legend. I worked with him in the past on a track called ‘Phurrrr’ along with Pritam. We also really love Badshah and his remix of Que Calor,” Diplo said.

Diplo had collaborated on “Phurrrr” for Imtiaz Ali’s film “Jab Harry Met Sejal“. On the other hand, Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar, stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

The deejay, whose real name is Thomas Wesley, feels it is “hard to define a signature sound when I’m playing to so many different people and cultures across the globe”.

“With Major Lazer, we’re inspired by where we are and the musical styles of the people we meet there so we tend to incorporate a lot of that into our sets,” he added.

Diplo is looking forward to performing at Vh1 Supersonic music festival here. The festival is being held at Mahalaxmi Lawns, Pune from February 7 to 9.

