Shikara Box Office Day 2: Grows Over 50% On Saturday; Needs Further Jump Today

Shikara Box Office: On Saturday, Shikara witnessed a growth of over 50%, what with 1.85 crores more coming in. Compared to Friday collections of 1.20 crores, this is definitely good enough improvement. In fact if not for theatres been closed during the day in Delhi owing to elections, the collections could well have been 2 crores.

The film has managed to make some strides so far, though further growth today would be the key to an eventually decent lifetime total. So far, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed film has collected 3.05 crores and while 5 crores would be crossed quite comfortably, it has to be seen how much closer to the 6 crores mark does it come before the weekend is through.

The ultimate target for Shikara would be to go the way of The Tashkent Files and stay steady enough to register a lifetime in the vicinity of 20 crores.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

