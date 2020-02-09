Malang Box Office Day 2: Does Well, Should Cross 10 crores Today

Malang Box Office: did well on Saturday as 8.89 crores came in. Ideally, a double digit score would have allowed the film an even healthier weekend. However, Delhi theatres opened only in the evening due to elections and that did hurt the overall collections a bit.

A growth from 6.71 crores on Friday to now 8.89 crores on Saturday is a good enough indication that the target audience, youth, has been accepting of the film. The numbers so far are exceeding expectations and if a similar jump is seen on Sunday as well then Bollywood could well have a surprise success this season.

So far, the Mohit Suri directed film has collected 15.60 crores and while 25 crores would be comfortably surpassed, it has to be seen how much closer to the 30 crores mark does Malang find itself before the weekend is through. The film is collecting more than the combined numbers of all other films in the running (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Shikara, Jawaani Jaaneman) and that would indeed be pleasing Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

