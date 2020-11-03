Kashmera Shah & Mahesh Manjrekar Reunite For A Marathi Film

Actress Kashmera Shah has started shooting for a Marathi film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

The title of the film is still under wraps. According to sources, Kashmera will essay a simple yet sensuous housewife who stays in a chawl.

“It’s a very challenging character and I can’t reveal much about it right now. Maheshji has been one of my favourite directors. I am super excited as Maheshji has been creating magic on screen. His knowledge and understanding of films is unbelievable,” said Kashmera Shah about the director, who has helmed films such as “Vaastav: The Reality” and “Astitva” in the past.

“I get to play a completely different character in this film. People are going to love the film and the situation of it,” Kashmera Shah added.

Kashmera is currently shooting for it in Mumbai.

