Singer Jassie Gill, who made his debut in 2011 with the album Batchmate, is releasing his romantic ballad, Pyaar Mangdi, today, September 15. Besides the album, the singer has released other amazing songs like Vigrey Sharabi, Lancer, Classmate, Pyar Mera, Nakhre and more.

The singer recently opened up about shooting the music video in Canada during the new normal. He said it was an experience worth remembering. Pyaar Mangdi is written by Happy Raikoti and composed by Avvy Sra.

Talking about the song, Jassie Gill said, “I love crooning romantic songs. When this song came my way, I was super excited. It is a lovely song that will stay with you for a long time.”

Shooting amid the new normal was a rather unique experience for the team. Shared Jassie Gill, “It was a lovely experience shooting for the song in Canada. The locations are beautiful. We also hired local crew and shot keeping safety guidelines in mind. We had to take extra precautions during the shoot. All in all, it was an experience worth remembering.”

The music video was shot at Lake Louise, Calgary, Canada last month. The song was recorded at his studio in Saskatchewan, Canada, that he has set up in his basement.

