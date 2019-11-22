Allah Ve: Jassie Gill To Treat His Fans With A Romantic Track Next

Jassie Gill is known for his songs like Nikle Current with Neha Kakkar, Guitar Sikhda, Tru Talk to name a few. Now, the actor-singer is all set to entertain his fans with a new song titled Allah Ve.

To tease the fans, Jassie Gill has released a coming soon poster of Allah Ve as well. After the release of his song Aukaat, the singer has been updating fans about his next release i.e Allah Ve on his social media too and we think people are pretty excited to listen to his new track.

Jassie informed that this track is going to be a romantic one and is a pure melody. Sung by Jassie himself, the lyrics of Allah Ve have been penned by Raj Fatehpur. The music has been given by Sunnyvik and directed by Navjit Buttar. The song is all set to release on T-Series official YouTube handle.

Talking about the poster, it came with a tagline which read as, “Kis Kis Baat Pe Mein Baat Karu Allah, Har Baat Pe Hai Shikwa Mujhe”. Sharing the poster on social media, Jassie wrote, “#AllahVe A soulful melody,full of emotions coming ur way 😊 Really excited for this one ..😍 Lyrics @rajfatehpuria, Music @sunnyvikmusic, Video nd project @navjitbuttar

Label @tseries.official, Feat. @ladykrita, Poster @amankalsiofficial, Team @eypcreations @rajchanana.”

In other news, Jassie, who made his big Bollywood debut with Sonakshi Sinha starrer Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi, is looking forward to his next Bollywood film Panga. He will soon be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s upcoming directorial Panga starring Kangana Ranaut. The movie is slated to release on January 24, 2020. Jassie will essay the role of Kangana’s husband in the film.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!