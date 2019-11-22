Joker 2 Is Happening Or NOT? Director Todd Phillips Clears The Air

Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker, directed by Todd Phillip is touted to be one of the best films of recent times and apart from the strong critical acclaim, the movie also ranked itself amongst the highest grossers of all time. Expectedly, after such a grand success, fans were anticipating for the sequel to take on the proceedings and few reports from a couple of days ago, are just hinting that part two is very much on.

Amidst all such speculations, director Todd Phillips has finally broken his silence on all reports regarding sequel by stating the report of The Hollywood Reporter as speculated and misinterpreted facts.

While talking to Indiewire, the filmmaker said, “While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros executives — going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places — of course, we’re sitting at dinner and they’re saying, ‘So, have you thought about…?’ But, talking about contracts, there’s not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we’ve never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article (by THR) was anticipatory at best.”

It’s really a sad revelation but at least the hoopla around the sequel has finally been settled by the director himself.

Earlier, the report in THR stated that such a project is now in final-stage discussion, with the publication asserting that Phillips and Phoenix are “likely to reteam”. The director will write the screenplay to the sequel along with co-writer Scott Silver, with whom he worked on the original’s script.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!