WWE FIRES Kurt Angle & Rusev As A Part Of Their Cost-Cutting Amid Lockdown

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire sports world to a sudden halt. Even the biggest sports event Olympics has been postponed. And today, it’s a dark day for some of the WWE wrestlers. Even though it has been deemed as ‘essential service’ by America and will continue their live shows from their performance center, they have decided to fire some of the employees from their roster. The list of the release of several superstars also includes big names like Kurt Angle and Rusev.

Cost-cutting has been implemented by several top companies due to the economic slowdown due to the ongoing pandemic and now it has hit World Wrestling Entertainment. The Vince McMahon-owned company has fired more than a dozen wrestlers from its roster. This even includes the legendary WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as current star Rusev.

Kurt Angle put out a Twitter message saying: “I wanted 2 say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there.”I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can. They’re the best fans in the world. #itstrue”. Rusev also tweeted about his exit, ‘Thank you all, Rusev out!’

Here are some of the names mentioned on WWE-

Kurt Angle, Rusev, Drake Maverick, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson), Heath Slater (Heath Miller), Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz), Rowan (Joseph Ruud), Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe), No Way Jose (Levis Valenzuela), Mike Chioda, Mike Kanellis (Mike Bennett), Maria Kanellis, EC3 (Michael Hutter), Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt), Lio Rush (Lionel Green), Primo (Edwin Colon) and Epico (Orlando Colon Nieves).

Thank you All, Rusev out! — Miro (@RusevBUL) April 15, 2020

Reportedly some of these wrestlers haven’t been fully let go and some have been given leaves by the company. It is highly anticipated that some of these wrestlers may go on to join WWE’s rival company All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Releases of so many WWE superstars show that the company is going through a tough time. Even though, unlike other major leagues and events, it is continuing with its operations.

