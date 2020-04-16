Anusha Dandekar BLASTS Journalist Over Unethically Inquiring About Break Up With Karan Kundra!

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra may have started dating 6 years back, but the duo till date have notes for their fans, as they give true couple goals. They’ve professionally worked together in MTV’s Love School and have even started their clothing line called MUWU (Man Up Woman Up) recently.

However, things seem to have taken a toll as recent reports suggest that there’s trouble in the paradise and the duo has called it quits. Further fuelling the rumours are their respective Instagram handles, where they used to often put up pictures together, which are now deleted. A fan/ journalist recently messaged Anusha Dandekar on her personal number inquiring about the same, and that hasn’t really gone well with the actress.

Anusha took to her Instagram stories, and called out the anonymous person, who visibly in the message did not reveal his/ her identity or the publication they were reaching out from. But instead, asked her to confirm her split rumours with boyfriend Karan Kundra. The actress who got really upset over the same shared a screenshot of it and wrote, “Imagine me messaging you without introducing myself and expecting a reply during the hardest days the world is going https://mail.google.com/mail/#inboxthrough! Not okay!”.

Furthermore, the actress called out the person whom she feels has reported about the same to the media houses. “Just one more thing before I go sleep, I know I am being way more vocal than usual but I am tired of people thinking my silence and kindness is weakness. I know who has gone to the press with this so-called information. It’s sad that even in this devastating world crisis, you wanted to make a spectacle of someone’s life. I hope you realise how you are choosing to live your life. You are not my friend but the question is, are you a friend of anyone’s, or just forever self-serving. Hope you find your peace,” Anusha Dandekar’s next Insta story read.

