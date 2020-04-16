BREAKING! Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Chandel’s Account Suspended Post Insensitive Tweet On Muslims

Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel, is quite active on social media and puts forth her opinion openly. From calling out Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and team the nepotism gang to their rivalry with Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu – everything had been quite visible through her tweets. However, post Rangoli’s insensitive tweet on the Muslim community, Twitter has suspended her account.

It all started after the Bandra incident recently, where numerous people gathered despite the government’s rules of lockdown and maintaining social distancing. Reacting to the same, Rangoli Chandel had tweeted a hate speech that read, “A Jamati died of Corona when police and doctors went to check their families, they were attacked and killed, secular media, make these mullas + secular media stand in a line and shoot them dead…. f****k the history they may call us nazi who cares, life is more imp than fake image”

Soon after, several social media users backlashed her and reported her tweet to the Twitter officials along with tagging Mumbai Police and other concerned authorities.

“An FIR should be registered against her for this tweet. Shocking beyond belief,” one of the users tweeted.

Now owing to it all, Kangana Ranaut’s sister account has been suspended by the authorities. Many even tagged the officials thanking them for taking the required step.

“Thank you @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for suspending this account. I reported this because she targeted a specific community and called for them to be shot along with liberal media and compared herself to the Nazis,” read a tweet.

“Finally a piece of good news amidst all the negativity! Well done Twitter! #RangoliChandel account suspension was long needed,” another tweeted.

Another wrote, “Happy to have played a tiny part in public service. Good deed of the day done. #RangoliChandel #BigotsBeBanned”

