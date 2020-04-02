When Johnny Depp Wanted To Murder Amber Heard, F**k Her Burnt Corpse!

Who ever thought Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s wedding would take such an ugly turn? Fans of the duo were more than happy to see them together until they filed for a divorce, and cheating allegations with Elon Musk along with some other shocking revelations the duo made. But remember when the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor wanted to murder his ex-wife and burn her?

Amid the entire on-going controversy, and Amber Heard’s pictures with Elon Musk from Johnny Depp’s private penthouse surfacing on the Internet, nothing but this makes the apt #ThrowbackThursday. The entire saga started with the Aquaman actress accusing her husband of physically abusing her. However, it was a later leaked audio of the beauty that stated otherwise and turned out to be a complete gamechanger.

Later, in one of the legal proceedings, some texts sent by the actor to his friend Paul Bettany in 2013 were acquired by Page Six, that read Depp’s ugly intentions towards his Heard even before their wedding.

“Let’s burn Amber,” read one of the texts by the actor

Another allegedly read, “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! I will f–k her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she is dead.”

Some other texts sent to the friend in May 2014 further led the legal authorities to believe that Johnny Depp had drinking issues. However, in defence, the actor’s lawyer stated it was one of those thousand texts, picked up and blown out of proportion.

Meanwhile, the actor has been given the green signal to further the defamation case against Amber Heard worth $50 million. On the other hand, it is being said that Heard hired a private investigator to dig some dirt on her ex-husband but got a hand on nothing.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!