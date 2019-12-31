Travis Scott On Taking A Break With Kylie Jenner: “I Love Her & I Always Will”

When Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went on a break, all their fans were heartbroken. After dating for nearly two years the two have taken a break from each other and have a daughter together, Stormi which will be turning two in February. The reason for their split is yet not known to their fans but we hope that they get back together as soon as possible, we are definitely missing their PDA!

In an interview with XXL, Travis spoke about his equation with daughter Stormi and Kylie. He said, “Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be.” He further added, “Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy.”

Talking about Kylie, Travis said, “I love her mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When their fans started speculating about the split initially, the couple didn’t say anything. Later in October Kylie clarified the air and tweeted, “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi…our friendship and our daughter is priority”.

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

Just for the record, we miss your PDA! Get back soon you guys.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!