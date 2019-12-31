Mardaani 2 Box Office (Overseas): This Is How Rani Mukerji Starrer Has Performed Till 2nd Weekend!

Mardaani 2 Box Office (Overseas): While Mardaani 2 is on its way to emerge Hit in India and is now racing towards 50 crores lifetime mark, it’s creating a fair impression in overseas.

Mardaani 2 has earned $ 1.45 million i.e. Rs 10.33 crores in Overseas till the end of the second weekend. The film has collected $ 365k in US & Canada, $ 691k in UAE & GCC & $ 95k from the UK.

The holiday period is around the corner and Mardaani 2 will be expected to take some benefit and hit $ 2 million mark at least.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji who has played the title role said that it was an extremely risky movie to make, because of its dark subtext that deals with a sombre social issue.

“If you have a look at it, Mardaani 2 was an extremely risky film to make. It is a dark film. It deals with a social issue. It has no song and dance. In fact, it has no songs! It is without any so-called commercial cinema element. But it is a hit and it has managed to become a talking point,” Rani said.

She added: “This is because of the entire team believed in taking a risk to make a film that would challenge these pre-conceived notions of how a Hindi film should be. We only wanted to make a good film that people would want to engage with, that leaves a strong message and we are happy that we have done just that.”

