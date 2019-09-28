Spider-Man Is Back! 3rd Movie In The Homecoming Trilogy To Be Overlooked By Marvel Cinematic Universe

In calming news for all the Spidey fans, our friendly neighborhood Spiderman is going nowhere. Yes, Sony and Marvel Studios got together for a deal and they’re going to make another Spidey-movie after all the controversies. Far From Home ended on a heart-pounding cliffhanger and we all are waiting for what’s happening next.

Our web-slinging hero is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it’s that time when we all take a sigh of relief. The Endgame of Avengers was not only a heartbreaking thing to come from MCU when they announced that they’re letting go Spidey.

But Marvel Studios’ co-president Kevin Feige has quoted to Variety, saying “I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it.” He also adds, “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse, you never know what surprises the future might hold.”

Before this, there was news that both Sony & Marvel couldn’t agree to a new financial deal. This came as a shocker because Kevin Feige was closely associated with this franchise since Homecoming, and it was said to be a trilogy. Now, as all the things are falling into place we’ll get to see the third film after Homecoming and Far From Home. The new deal states, “Sony is believed to have proposed keeping the arrangement under the current terms.”

As far as the release date is concerned, the new Spider-Man movie, third in Homecoming trilogy, is set to be released on July 16th, 2021.

