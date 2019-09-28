Laal Kaptaan Trailer 2 : Deepak Dobriyal On Look Out For Saif With His Sniffing Power

Post receiving all praises for the first trailer, the makers of the highly anticipated movie Laal Kaptaan released the second trailer of the film featuring versatile actor Deepak Dobriyal.

Deepak, who is well known for his characters in Omkara, Tanu Weds Manu Returns among many others. This morning took on Twitter to share the trailer of his film which has been named Chapter Two-The Chase, along with a tweet which read: “Fierce, furious and fearless. Only blood can quench #LaalKaptaan’s thirst for revenge. The vengeful CHASE has now begun! Watch the official trailer of #LaalKaptaan – Chapter Two – The Chase”

Deepak in the trailer can be seen essaying the role of a tracker, who can find out the whereabouts of any man or animal by just following his scent.

And giving him a company are two dogs named ‘Sukhiram’ and ‘Dukhiram’ to help Deepak do the tracking in the world of Laal Kaptaan.

One also gets to see a glimpse Sonakshi Sinha in the trailer hiring Saif for a ‘killing’ mission.

The Saif starrer has been directed by Navdeep Singh and co-produced by Eros International & Colour Yellow Productions. The film revolves around a Naga Sadhu who is on the hunt to seek revenge.

Laal Kaptaan is slated to hit the big screen on 18th October.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!