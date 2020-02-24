Spider-Man 3: Tom Holland Reveals He Knows All The Secrets & We Are Curious To Know If Mysterio Is Still Alive

After the success of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), everyone is waiting for Spider-Man 3 featuring Tom Holland. Everyone is waiting to know what happens to our favourite Peter Parker, his love story and much more.

In the second Spider-Man film, we saw Mysterio played by Jake Gyllenhaal getting killed. However, at the end of the film, he tells the world via a video clip that Peter Parker is the Spider-Man and he is responsible for the death of Iron-Man aka Robert Downey Jr in Avengers: Endgame.

The actor who is currently busy with the promotions of his animation film ‘Onward’, talked about Spider-Man 3 with Hey U Guys. Tom Holland said, “I know everything now. I had my big pitch meeting with Marvel and Sony for about two weeks, and I know all the secrets.”

This third sequel made a lot of noises even before the announcement was made due to Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures’ disagreement on profit and shares. However, it was due to Holland’s intervention and social media trends by the fans, one can say that the matter is now solved. About being a part of the film after this break-up and makeup of Sony and Marvel, Tom shared his excitement of working in the film and said, “I can’t wait, honestly can’t wait.”

Not just you Tom, even we can’t wait for Spider-Man 3 and to know if Mysterio is really dead or not.

