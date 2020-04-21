Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman Pause Their ‘Feud’ For A Day; Announce It In This Hilarious Video!

The ‘fight’ between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is known to all. Often, we find the duo trolling and arguing with each other on their social media pages. Recently, the Wolverine actor revealed that their feud started because of Scarlett Johansson.

But guess what? Both the actors have decided to put a rest to this Jackman-Reynolds feud, just for a day. The reason for the duo to not fight is for a good cause. But even while announcing that they won’t fight, we can sense their ‘bitterness’ for each other.

A few hours ago, Hugh took to his Twitter page to share a video in which he and the Deadpool actor announce that they have paused their feud for a day. In this video, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds joked that people think their fight started because of them, but that’s not true.

The Deadpool actor shared that the Jackman and Reynolds have been enemies since the time there have been Jackmans and Reynolds. Their fight has been going on for generations. The war began when Reynolds had started Gin company and Jackmans started coffee company.

The actor said that they agree on one thing together, while Hugh says ‘Friends is a good show’ Ryan says ‘Hawaiin Pizza’. There’s an awkward silence when they ‘agree’ on nothing at all. The actor stated that only a pandemic could’ve stopped them for fighting with each other. Their not-so-subtle digs made this video come across hilarious AF. There’s also a funny disclaimer, “No Marvels-in-law were severely harmed in the making of this movie.”

Watch the video below:

Both Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds request people to join the All In Challenge. All In Challenge is an initiative in which celebs, athletes and other prominent personalities will contribute to different charities to help people during the pandemic.

